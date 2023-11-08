IIT Guwahati researchers discover use of modified graphene oxide in biomedical applications

Speaking on the functionalised Graphene oxide, Kar said, 'We studied how amino acid-modified Graphene Oxide behaves in liquid. We found that a particular bond in Cys-GO sheets enhances their stability, reducing random movements. This research has the potential to aid in the development of biomarkers for disease detection.'

The team's extensive knowledge of Graphene-based materials has led to the development of innovative laboratory experiments designed to provide students with hands-on skills and inspire them to explore the possibilities of advanced materials.