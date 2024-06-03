IIT-M researchers show that natural minerals are broken by water droplets to form nanoparticles

Chennai: Researchers with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT- M) have shown that common minerals can be broken by water microdroplets to make corresponding nanoparticles, making it the first research paper from the institute to be published in the prestigious Science journal.

Atmospheric water droplets such as clouds and fog can be charged due to ionic species present in them and by contact electrification. Disintegration of minerals make nascent surfaces and on such surfaces, different types of catalysis may occur, forming new molecules and these processes could be important in the origin of life.

The researchers says that ‘microdroplet showers’ composed of nanoparticles and molecules falling on Earth may be of importance to the chemical and biological evolution of the planet.