Indian Institute of Science to train tribal students in semiconductor tech

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is set to train 2,100 students from tribal communities in semiconductor technology over the next three years.

IISc’s Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) will conduct the training programme initiated by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA).

The project – Semiconductor Fabrication and Characterisation Training for Students from Tribal Community – was set in motion under the TRI-ECE (Tribal Research Information, Education, Communication and Events) scheme during the financial year 2023-24. It aims to provide National Skills Qualifications Framework-certified level 6.0 and level 6.5 training to the students.