Indian Institute of Science to train tribal students in semiconductor tech

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is set to train 2,100 students from tribal communities in semiconductor technology over the next three years.
IISc’s Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) will conduct the training programme initiated by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA).
The project – Semiconductor Fabrication and Characterisation Training for Students from Tribal Community – was set in motion under the TRI-ECE (Tribal Research Information, Education, Communication and Events) scheme during the financial year 2023-24. It aims to provide National Skills Qualifications Framework-certified level 6.0 and level 6.5 training to the students.
It will provide basic training to 1,500 and advanced training to 600 tribal students. Tribal students with a degree in engineering subjects can apply for the programme.
A statement from MoTA noted that CeNSE is one of the six large nano centres established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to impart training in semiconductor technology. The centres offer degree programmes with representation from tribal communities, in line with the reservation policies. They also run short-term training courses under the Indian Nanoelectronics Users Programme.
The new programme will be the first training initiative implemented exclusively for tribal communities, MoTA said.
The details about the programme were released by Durga Das Uikey, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, it said.
Published 08 August 2024, 12:27 IST