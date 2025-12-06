<p>New Delhi: India’s first two next generation nuclear reactors – a 200 MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor and 55 MW Small modular Reactor – will come up at Tarapur near Mumbai where the country’s first nuclear power plant was set up more than five decades ago.</p> <p>Sources said under the Nuclear Energy Mission, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai was developing two types of small modular reactors and the lead unit of both would be located at Tarapur, which houses the country’s oldest nuclear power plant.</p> <p>A third 5 MW high temperature gas cooled reactor is also being designed. Meant for hydrogen generation, this reactor is proposed to be constructed at BARC Visakhapatnam campus.</p> <p>BSMR-200 and SMR-55 can be deployed as captive plants for energy intensive industries like aluminium, steel and metal as well as for repurposing the retiring fossil fuel-based power plants and providing energy for remote locations.</p> .Modi, Putin to discuss nuclear cooperation beyond Kudankulam– fuel cycle ties, building Small Modular Reactors.<p>Hydrogen produced from high temperature gas cooled reactors on the other hand, can be utilized in transport sector and process industries, sources said, adding that SMRs were positioned as key contributors for decarbonisation of power, energy intensive industries and transport sector and for clean energy generation in the coming decades.</p> <p>According to a road map prepared by the Department of Atomic Energy, these demonstration reactors are to be set up within 60-72 months of getting the permission. The plan is to have five indigenous SMR (small modular reactors) by 2033.</p> <p>An allocation of Rs 5,960 crore has been proposed to design and develop BSMR-200 whereas Rs 7,000 crore is planned to be earmarked for realising two units of SMR-55. The high-temperature gas cooled reactor will receive Rs 320 crore.</p> <p>In addition, an allocation of Rs 800 crore has been proposed for common design, development and engineering works.</p> <p>The Union government has announced plans to partner with private players for deployment of BSMR-220 and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited issued a Request for Proposal within the existing legal framework, inviting Indian industries to participate in setting up of the BSMR for captive power generation.</p> .Explained | Nuclear testing: Why did it stop, why test and who has nuclear weapons?.<p>BSMR-220 and SMR-55 are the type of nuclear reactor technology where the government would seek active participation from the private sector.</p> <p>An amendment to the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 may be introduced in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, aiming to open up the closely guarded sector for the private sector. Nuclear energy has a key role in the Centre’s plan to achieve net-zero by 2070.</p> <p>In the Union Budget 2025–26, the government allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the design, development, and deployment of Small Modular Reactors aiming to operationalise indigenously developed SMRs by 2033.</p>