Meet Cyclone: World's second-most deadliest snake yields enough venom to kill 400 humans

A snake in Australia has created the unique record of producing the most venom by a reptile in captivity, and the quantity is enough to kill at least 400 humans.

A coastal taipan which goes by the name Cyclone in the Australian Reptile Park is the snake that has achieved this feat!

Live Science reported that in a single bite, Cyclone was able to produce more than 0.18 ounces of venom, which is equal to around 5.2 grams.

"Cyclone is one of our most dangerous snakes here at the park and is known for being quite unpredictable and keeping us all on our toes," Australian Reptile Park operations manager Billy Collett told Live Science.

Have a look at Cyclone right here: