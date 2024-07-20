Meet Cyclone: World's second-most deadliest snake yields enough venom to kill 400 humans

A snake in Australia has created the unique record of producing the most venom by a reptile in captivity, and the quantity is enough to kill at least 400 humans.
A coastal taipan which goes by the name Cyclone in the Australian Reptile Park is the snake that has achieved this feat!
Live Science reported that in a single bite, Cyclone was able to produce more than 0.18 ounces of venom, which is equal to around 5.2 grams.
"Cyclone is one of our most dangerous snakes here at the park and is known for being quite unpredictable and keeping us all on our toes," Australian Reptile Park operations manager Billy Collett told Live Science.
"Coastal taipans are are known worldwide for their aggression and bites have caused fatalities every year," he further added.
The record-breaking quantity of venom that Cyclone produced is thrice the average of the normal yeild, which is around 1.8 grams.
This is not the first time that a snake from Australian Reptile Park has achieved this feat, as the previous record was also held by a slithering reptile from this conservation centre. The previous record holder was also a coastal Taipan.
Taipans: Some interesting facts
Taipans are some of the deadliest snakes. Britannica ranks the inland or western taipan as the most venomous snake in the world, with the coastal taipan coming in at the second position.
Coastal taipans are usually 6.5 feet in length. The largest such snake that was caught was a 2260mm-length male.
Coastal Taipans are the deadliest snakes one can find in Australia.
Studies have revealed that the snake can inject a large amount of venom in at least three bites in quick succession.
How and why are snakes milked for venom?
Venom from snakes are often used to produce medicines. Their venom is also studied to form a deeper understanding of the animals and cures that would be necessary in case someone is bitten by them.
"The process of milking a venomous snake requires keepers to secure the snake, sink its fangs into a large shot glass covered with plastic and get it to deliver its lethal bite," Collett told the publication regarding the process.
After this, the venom is freeze-dried and dispatched to vaccine manufacturers as per their requirements.
Published 20 July 2024, 16:52 IST