NASA warns of solar storm hitting Earth: How will it impact India?

<p>Scientists at NASA have sent out an alert regarding a big solar storm in the upcoming days. This solar storm might affect electronic communications and disrupt satellites.</p><p>Let us take a look at what a solar storm is and if it will have any impact in India.</p><p><strong>What is a solar storm?</strong></p><p>As per the definition by <a href="https://science.nasa.gov/sun/solar-storms-and-flares/">NASA</a>, a solar storm is a sudden explosion of particles, energy, magnetic fields, and material that gets blasted into the solar system by the sun. </p><p>A solar storm can create a major disturbance in earth's magnetic field. A solar storm is also known as 'geomagnetic storm' when directed towards the Earth. Due to this, it can have effects like radio blackouts, power outages and auroras.</p><p>However, a solar storm does not have the capacity to harm anyone on the Earth as the planet's magnetic field and atmosphere create protection against the storm.</p><p><strong>Will India be impacted by the solar storm?</strong></p><p>A <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/big-solar-storm-to-hit-earth-warns-nasa-will-it-affect-india-6725016#pfrom=home-ndtv_topstories">report </a>by <em>NDTV</em> said that the Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) is monitoring the phenomenon and will be taking necessary precautions against it. </p><p>Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Dr Annapurni Subramanian speaking to <em>NDTV</em> said that some interference is expected in the magnetosphere. </p><p>"But we would like to wait and see because it takes a few days to hit the Earth. We expect to do something tonight or tomorrow night to see if anything is happening," she said, as quoted by the publication.</p><p>Dr Subramanian said that according to their predictions, it may or may not happen. She also added that this storm could result in an aurora display in the norther hemisphere.</p><p>In May this year, a powerful solar storm had impacted earth,riggered by the highly active region AR13664, as per a report by <a href="https://www.isro.gov.in/ISROCapturestheSignaturesoftheRecentSolarEruptiveEvents.html#:~:text=A%20powerful%20solar%20storm%20impacted%20Earth%20in%20early%20May%202024,">ISRO</a>. </p><p>The region had unleashed a series of X-class flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) directed at Earth. </p>