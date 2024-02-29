Nerve blocking drugs could help stop head, neck cancer from growing: Study

New Delhi: Drugs blocking activity of sensory nerves could stop or slow certain head and neck cancers from growing, new research has found.

Studying interactions between nerves and tumour microenvironments, researchers found that sensory nerves helped accelerate tumour growth by preventing the immune system from generating specific T-cells, important to fighting disease within the tumour tissue.

Nerve blocking agents could thus be used together with radiation and other currently available treatment regimens, the researchers said.

"We have long known that the intensity of nerve interactions within the tumour microenvironment are associated with worse outcomes in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma," said Laurel Darragh, an MD/PhD student focused on radiation oncology at the University of Colorado (CU) School of Medicine, US, and lead author of the study published in the journal Med.

"This prompted us to investigate how these nerve interactions impact the adaptive immune system and tumour growth," said Darragh.