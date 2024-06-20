New IISc device brings infrared light to visible range

Bengaluru: In a significant upgrade to efforts in making infrared light accessible to the human eye, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a device that increases, or “up-converts”, the frequency of short infrared light to the visible range.

The work is a step forward in developing efficient, home-grown devices in this domain since utilities in defence make infrared sensors export-restricted. It could also help overcome limitations of existing infrared sensors that are bulky and not very efficient, IISc said on Thursday. The researchers pitch the device as potentially impactful in infrared imaging applications that do not use sensors.

Infrared light, which humans cannot see, has a frequency lower than red light which itself comes with the lowest frequency in the visible spectrum. The study has been published in Laser & Photonics Reviews.

To achieve the up-conversion, the researchers worked with a non-linear optical mirror stack that consists of multilayered gallium selenide fixed to a gold reflective surface, with a silicon dioxide layer sandwiched in between.

The team fed an input infrared signal along with a pump beam onto the mirror stack. The nonlinear optical properties of the material in the stack caused a mixing of the frequencies, resulting in an output beam of increased (up-converted) frequency, keeping the rest of the properties intact. An up-conversion of infrared light of wavelength around 1550 nm to 622 nm visible light was recorded. IISc said the output light wave could be detected using traditional silicon-based cameras.

Varun Raghunathan, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering (ECE) and corresponding author of the study, said properties of the input beam were preserved at the output. “This means that if one imprints a particular pattern in the input infrared frequency, it automatically gets transferred to the new output frequency,” he said.