New study identifies gene 'fingerprint' for brain ageing, sheds light on memory decline

The team also examined age-related changes in genes associated with three neurodegenerative diseases — Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis — that typically affect specific regions of the brain. The expression distribution for each gene had changed in older animals and occurred in regions of the brain that are not typically associated with a particular neurodegenerative condition. This finding could offer insight into the vast number of patients who have neurodegenerative diseases without a firm genetic link.