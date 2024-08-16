Online quiz to mark National Space Day

The Government of India’s citizen engagement platform, MyGov.in, is hosting an online quiz as part of the National Space Day celebrations.
The quiz is themed around space exploration and India’s achievements in space. It is a timed quiz, with 10 questions to be answered in 5 minutes, without negative marking, and will be live till September 10.
The quiz carries a top prize of Rs 1 lakh; the second and third prize winners will receive Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. The next 100 winners will be rewarded with Rs 2,000 each and the next 200 winners will be rewarded with Rs 1,000 each. Top 100 winners of the quiz will also have an opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Participants can find details about the quiz and the registration at http://quiz.mygov.in
The quiz is one of the many initiatives launched around the National Space Day on August 23. The premier space agency has organised events, including a robotic challenge and a hackathon as part of the celebration.
National Space Day commemorates the landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the south pole of the moon, on August 23, 2023.
Published 15 August 2024, 22:49 IST