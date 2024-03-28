Private space launch vehicle’s stage-2 test fire successful

Hyderabad: In a significant development towards its upcoming orbital space launch, Hyderabad based Skyroot Aerospace, India's leading space-tech company, has successfully test-fired the Stage-2 of Vikram-1 space launch vehicle, called Kalam-250, at the propulsion testbed of the ISRO, at its Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on Wednesday.

Vikram-1 launch is slated to be a landmark event for the Indian space sector as its first private orbital rocket launch, and follows the remarkable suborbital space launch of India’s first private rocket- the Vikram-S by Skyroot in November 2022.