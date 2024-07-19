RRI spin-off company’s low-cost laser systems to boost quantum optics

Bengaluru: The Raman Research Institute (RRI) on Friday announced that its spin-off company – nexAtom Research and Instruments – will manufacture multi-channel, tunable laser systems which are crucial for quantum optics laboratories.

The indigenously developed platforms can help laboratories overcome the challenge of exorbitant costs involved in acquiring high-precision laser systems, the Bengaluru-based institute said.

At lower costs, these platforms come with greater applications in medicine, remote sensing, geo-mapping, marine navigation and space, and can facilitate advanced research and quantum technology-based industrial applications.