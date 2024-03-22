Scientists identify earliest building blocks of Milky Way galaxy, name them Shakti, Shiva

New Delhi: Earliest 'building blocks' of our Milky Way galaxy have been identified from 12-13 billion years ago, which is very close in time to when the universe's first galaxies started to form, according to a new research.

Naming these groups of stars 'Shakti' and 'Shiva', astronomers said the findings are the equivalent of 'finding traces of an initial settlement that grew into a large present-day city'.

Milky Way is said to have formed by the merging of smaller galaxies, making way for 'fairly large building blocks', according to the researchers.