Explained | Objectives of ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission

The major science objectives of the Aditya-L1 solar mission are

- To study solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics of the Sun.

- To study and observe the chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionised plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares.

- Understand the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

- To get to know the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

- To understand the diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma, which includes the temperature, velocity and density.

- To study the development, dynamics and origin of Coronal Mass Ejection (CME).

- It will also try to identify the sequence of processes occurring at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) of the Sun that eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

- The magnetic field topology, magnetic field measurements in the solar corona will also be observed.

- The payloads will try to decipher the space weather as well as the origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind.