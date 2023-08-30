Explained | Objectives of ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission

After the successful moon mission Chandrayaan-3, ISRO now is all set with its next quest, Adity-L1. This a mission to study the Sun, which will be launched by PSLV XL on Sept 2 at 11.50 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
ISRO plans to place the spacecraft in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.
The satellite that is placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the advantage of viewing the Sun continuously without any occultation/eclipse. Thus, one can observe the solar activities continuously without any hindrance.
The spacecraft is said to carry seven payloads that will observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun also known as the corona. All of this will be done using electromagnetic and particle detectors.
The suit of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide most crucial information to understand the problems of coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, study of the propagation of particles, fields in the interplanetary medium, etc., ISRO stated.
The major science objectives of the Aditya-L1 solar mission are
- To study solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics of the Sun.
- To study and observe the chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionised plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares.
- Understand the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.
- To get to know the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.
- To understand the diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma, which includes the temperature, velocity and density.
- To study the development, dynamics and origin of Coronal Mass Ejection (CME).
- It will also try to identify the sequence of processes occurring at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) of the Sun that eventually leads to solar eruptive events.
- The magnetic field topology, magnetic field measurements in the solar corona will also be observed.
- The payloads will try to decipher the space weather as well as the origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind.
Many Earth-based instruments cannot detect radiation from the Sun, making it impossible to conduct studies based on such radiation. Thus, ISRO is hopeful that the success of Aditya-L1 solar mission will definitely help in getting a deeper understanding of the Sun.