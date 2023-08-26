Chandrayaan 3: Two objectives achieved, experiments under way

“Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is under way. All payloads are performing normally,” the space agency said. The experiments are expected to be conducted during the planned mission life of the lander and rover, of one lunar day (about 14 earth days).

The two instruments on the rover are Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS). They are designed to determine the elemental and chemical composition of the lunar surface. These two payloads, along with the three lander payloads and the one payload on the propulsion module, were activated by Friday.

Pragyan’s progress

ISRO also released a 40-second video showing, for the first time, the powered movement of Pragyan as it explores the landing site which was named Shiv Shakti Point earlier in the day. The rover’s movement, “in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole”, was captured from the lander, Vikram, on Friday. In the video, the six-wheeled rover is seen inching forward from its initial, post-rollout position and taking a turn.

The landing module of Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the lunar south pole on August 23, the 41st day since the mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The touchdown was achieved within the identified 4 km x 2.4 km landing site.