First set of trials for Indian Space Station to begin next year: S Somanath

Faridabad: The first set of trials for the ambitious Indian Space Station will happen in 2025, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath said here on Thursday, noting that the space agency was in talks with the industry for a 2028 launch of the first module of the station.

Asked when the trials for the space station will take place, Somanath said, “The initial tests will start from next year.”

“On Tuesday I had a review of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station architecture. Our people are working on so many options and presenting before us. We are talking to the industry to manufacture, test and launch the space station in 2028 using the current rockets. That’s our plan,” he said, while talking to journalists on the sidelines of the India International Science Festival.

Last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set ambitious goals for the ISRO, asking the space agency to establish a ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon five years later.

The ISRO chairman said the first state station might be an unmanned one, but there could be a docking option to ferry human crew in future. “The person will come (to the station) whenever they are there. It will still work if there is nobody," he said.