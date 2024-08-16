Isro launches SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission from Sriharikota

Chennai: Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Friday successfully launched an earth observation satellite carrying a host of new technology developments in satellite mainframe systems on board a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota near here.

The smallest SSLV rocket, which measures about 34 metre in height, was launched from the first launch pad at 9:19 am with a one-hour window period. EOS-08, the satellite onboard the rocket, is designed for applications in diverse fields, from soil moisture assessment to disaster management.

The primary objectives of the SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission are designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites.