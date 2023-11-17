JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

ISRO, NASA discuss potential opportunities in space exploration

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director Laurie Leshin visited the ISRO headquarters and had a meeting with the Chairman of the Indian space agency and Secretary of the Department of Space, S Somanath.
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 09:37 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The US space agency NASA and its Indian counterpart ISRO have held discussions on potential opportunities for future cooperation in space exploration.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director Laurie Leshin visited the ISRO headquarters and had a meeting with the Chairman of the Indian space agency and Secretary of the Department of Space, S Somanath.

"Dr. Laurie Leshin expressed happiness over the joint efforts of JPL and ISRO officials working together as a single team at ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in realising 'NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)," Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said.

NISAR's readiness for launch and potential opportunities for future cooperation including professional exchange in technical areas and space exploration were also discussed during her visit on November 15, ISRO said.

ISRO sources said the NISAR -- a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory being jointly developed by NASA and ISRO -- is expected to be launched from Sriharikota spaceport in the first quarter of 2024.

"NISAR will map the entire globe in 12 days and provide spatially and temporally consistent data for understanding changes in Earth's ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, ground water and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides," according to ISRO.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 November 2023, 09:37 IST)
NASAISROSpaceScience

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT