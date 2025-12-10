<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst reports of fertiliser scarcity related incidents leading to death of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, farmers in Kerala too are going through a very grim scenario.</p><p>While the centre was supposed to provide 43,150 tonnes of urea to Kerala from October to December this year, so far the state received only 18,164 tonnes - a shortage of 24,986 tonnes. </p><p>Fertiliser scarcity already affected the pineapple cultivation with the price of the fruit already reaching its peak. </p><p>"The state government has been repeatedly urging the centre over the last several months to provide adequate fertiliser. But so far there is no positive move. This could badly affect the state's agriculture productivity and put farmers in deep crisis," Kerala agriculture minister P Prasad told DH.</p><p>The state government as well as the farmers are of the view that the centre's efforts to promote nano fertilisers was the reason for the scarcity. The centre was also regulating import of fertilizers to promote locally produced ones. The centre also seems to be trying to reduce the burden over subsidising fertilisers, they say.</p>.Kerala local body polls: Over 70% turnout recorded in first phase.<p>Desiya Karshaka Sangham leader Muthalamthode Mani said that urea and potash were essential for paddy cultivation as well as other crops.</p><p>" Now it is the time for providing fertilisers for paddy cultivation. Farmers are finding it difficult to get adequate fertilisers. It is high time that the government addresses the issue as there are serious concerns that productivity will be affected and the farmers will face huge loss," he said.</p><p>Even as pineapple prices used to be low during the December season owing to harvest and low demand, this time the price reached Rs. 38 per kilogram, which is highest over the last few years. The price was Rs. 30 in 2024 and Rs. 24 in 2023.</p><p>"Owing to untimely supply of fertilizer, the crop's quality and quantity have been affected. Hence the price is now on the higher side even as it used to be at the lower side during December," said Pineapple Growers Association Keralam president Baby John.</p><p>There are also concerns among farmers that the scarcity of fertilisers could lead to black marketing.</p>