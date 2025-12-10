Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Bond writers to protest at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on December 16 opposing Kaveri-3

The members demanded that Karnataka too follow other south Indian state models by providing exclusive vendor log-in IDs to only authorised bond writers to ensure transparency.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 14:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 14:18 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us