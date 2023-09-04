ISRO soft-lands Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon again

“On command, it (the lander) fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected, and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away. Importance?: This 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human missions!” ISRO said on X.

The space agency said all systems performed nominally and are healthy. The deployed ramp and the two lander payloads – Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment and Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity – were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment.

The rover, Pragyan, has completed its assignments. It is parked and set into sleep mode with both its payloads – Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope – turned off. The lander transmits data from these payloads to the earth.

The rover’s battery is fully charged and the solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise, expected on September 22. An “awakening” will facilitate a new set of assignments for the rover. “Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador,” ISRO said on Saturday.

