ISRO to launch INSAT-3DS on February 17

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission on February 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of the third generation meteorological satellite from geostationary orbit. It is designed for enhanced meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. The satellite will augment the meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites.
The mission has among its objectives monitoring of the earth’s surface, carrying out oceanic observations and providing satellite-aided search and rescue services.
The satellite will be launched, at 5.30 pm, on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) which is on its 16th mission. ISRO said the vehicle aimed at deploying the satellite into the geosynchronous transfer orbit, followed by orbit-raising manoeuvres that would position it on a geostationary orbit.
Indian industries have significantly contributed to the making of the satellite.
Departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, including the India Meteorology Department, National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, National Institute of Ocean Technology, and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, will be using data from the satellite to provide improved weather forecasts and meteorological services, the space agency said.