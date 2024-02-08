ISRO to launch INSAT-3DS on February 17

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission on February 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of the third generation meteorological satellite from geostationary orbit. It is designed for enhanced meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. The satellite will augment the meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites.

The mission has among its objectives monitoring of the earth’s surface, carrying out oceanic observations and providing satellite-aided search and rescue services.