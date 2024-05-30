'Major milestone': Agnikul carries out successful sub-orbital launch of Agnibaan, India’s second privately-built rocket

Chennai: After several failed attempts, space tech start-up Agnikul Cosmos on Thursday successfully launched its first rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD (Suborbital Technological Demonstrator), from its own launchpad within the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota near here.

The launch vehicle of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) incubated start-up is the country’s second privately-built rocket. Thursday’s launch had several firsts – Agnibaan SOrTeD is the first rocket to be launched from a private launch pad, the country’s first semi-cryogenic engine flight and the world’s first single-piece 3D printed engine, designed and built indigenously.

The launch is expected to help gather flight data and ensure optimal functioning of systems for Agnikul’s two-stage orbital launch vehicle, Agnibaan. The 18-metre tall rocket known as Agnibaan is designed for small satellites and can launch payloads of up to 300 kg into 700 km low earth orbit.

Agnikul Cosmos said all the mission objectives of this controlled vertical ascent flight were met and performance was nominal.

ISRO congratulated Agnikul Cosmos for the successful launch of the Agnibaan SoRTed-01 mission from their launch pad. “A major milestone, as the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realized through additive manufacturing,” ISRO wrote on its X page.