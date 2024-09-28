NASA to launch rescue mission today for Boeing astronauts stuck on International Space Station

SpaceX is poised to launch a two-person crew to the International Space Station, the start of a mission to bring home two NASA astronauts stuck in orbit after flying on Boeing Co.’s Starliner spacecraft.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are slated to take off inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:17 pm Eastern time on Saturday.

The pair will have two empty seats next to them that NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams will fill when the spacecraft returns next year.

The Crew-9 flight was meant to have a four-person crew but NASA removed two crew members to make room for the Starliner duo after technical failures with Boeing’s spacecraft. Astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson relinquished their seats so their colleagues could return to Earth.

“We’re going to find spots for them to fly,” Ken Bowersox, NASA’s associate administrator for space operations, said of Cardman and Wilson during a Friday press conference. “We really appreciate how hard it is to give up a mission and wait a little bit longer.”