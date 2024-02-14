Private US moon lander set for launch half century after last Apollo lunar mission

Florida: A robotic moon lander built by Houston-based aerospace company Intuitive Machines was set for launch early on Wednesday on a NASA mission to conduct the first US lunar touchdown in more than a half century and the first by a privately owned vehicle.

The company's Nova-C lander, dubbed Odysseus, was due for liftoff shortly before 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Forecasts called for a 95 per cent chance of favorable weather conditions.

The launch comes a month after the lunar lander of another private firm, Astrobotic Technology, suffered a propulsion system leak on its way to the moon shortly after being placed in orbit on Jan. 8 by a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket making its debut flight.

The failure of Astrobotic's Peregrine lander, which was also on a NASA mission, marked the third time a private company had been unable to achieve a "soft landing" on the lunar surface, following ill-fated efforts by companies from Israel and Japan.