Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore test unique Starliner manual piloting capability on orbit

Moments before lift-off, Commander Wilmore called out to thank all those who had worked to make the mission possible. Alluding to past difficulties, he said: "When the going gets tough - and it often does - the tough get going, and you have.' Starliner's pilot Suni Williams chimed in: 'Go 'Calypso'! (the name of the capsule). Take us to space and back." This mission is a critical venture for manufacturer Boeing, which has been under pressure after a series of safety incidents on its aeroplanes.