Swedish space delegation bets on industry meet to propel ties with India

Bengaluru: Sweden is keen to leverage its standing as an innovation seedbed to accelerate collaborations with India in the space sector, a top Swedish government official said after meeting leaders of India’s space establishment here on Wednesday.

Hakan Jevrell, Sweden’s State Secretary for Foreign Trade, said the first Sweden-India Space Industry Day held at ISRO could provide impetus to these efforts. Jevrell is leading a space delegation over three days in Bengaluru.

Cooperation in space between India and the Nordic country started in 1986 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. The State Secretary said “many dots get reconnected” during meetings like the one on Wednesday. The time appears right for a reassertion of the ties, considering that India is betting big on space exploration and has set in motion important policy reforms that open the space industry up for the private sector.