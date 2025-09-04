<p>It's time to mark your calendar! Save the dates of September 7 and 8 to encounter the stunning celestial sight of the 'Blood Moon' known as Chandra Grahan this year. </p>.<p>The concept of Blood Moon existed as curiosity, mystery and foreboding (as per ancestors) for years long, but modern science had proven that it's a simple result of a celestial alignment as well as atmospheric physical physics. The lunar eclipse will be fully visible across many countries in Asia and Western Australia.</p><p><strong>What is Blood Moon and its connection to climate?</strong></p><p>In the particular alignment, this reddish colour, known as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blood-moon">Blood Moon </a>effect, results from Rayleigh scattering when the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter blue wavelengths away, while longer red wavelengths bend toward the Moon, illuminating it in crimson tones.</p><p>The partial eclipses occurs when only a portion of the Moon is shadowed by the Earth, a total eclipse covers the entire lunar surface, resulting in that deep red color.</p><p>The scientific basis for the red glow also includes climate connections like smoke from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wildfire">wildfires</a>, dust volcanic particles, even clouds that are heavy can alter its color. </p><p><strong>Top locations with 'Blood Moon' visibility in India</strong></p><p>Sky lovers from Asia and Western Australia can watch the complete celestial show unfold while parts of Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand will catch a glimpse of it whereas North America and South America will miss the show. </p><ul><li><p>North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow</p></li><li><p>West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune</p></li><li><p>South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi</p></li><li><p>East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati</p></li><li><p>Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur</p></li></ul> <p><strong>Timings to experience the occurence</strong></p><p>The Blood moon phase lasts long for about 82 minutes, a wholesome time to enjoy the stunning spectacle alone or with family & friends.</p><ul><li><p>Eclipse begins: 8:58 PM IST (September 7)</p></li><li><p>Totality (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM IST to 12:22 AM IST</p></li><li><p>Eclipse ends: 2:25 AM IST (September 8)</p> </li></ul>.Supermoon, blood moon, blue moon, total lunar eclipse on Jan 31.<p><strong>Tips to enjoy the phenomenon</strong></p><ul><li><p>Best spots are rooftops, terraces, fields, or parks away from city lights. Avoid light pollution for the full effect.</p></li><li><p>Unlike solar eclipses, it's completely safe to view with the naked eye and no protective gear is required.</p></li><li><p>You can also use binoculars or a telescope for details like lunar craters and the red gradient. Apps like Stellarium or SkySafari can help locate it.</p></li><li><p>Use a DSLR/smartphone on a tripod with long exposures (1-2 seconds), ISO 400-800, and manual focus to capture the phenomenon. Capture the progression for a time-lapse.</p></li></ul><p><strong>When is the next occurence in India?</strong></p><p>According to space research, the 'Blood Moon' won't be observed for another 177 days until the whole phenomenon is visible from the parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-america">North America</a>. Probably, the next sight in India could be on March 2 and 3, 2026.</p>