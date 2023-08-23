Work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, says chief Somanath on Chandrayaan-3 success

"The Honourable PM called me and conveyed his greetings to each one of you and your family for the wonderful work you did in ISRO. Thanks to him for the support he is giving to us for missions like Chandrayaan-3 and missions that are in the offing. That's the great word of comfort that we are receiving for pursuing the inspirational work that we are doing for the nation,' Somanath said. addressing the ISRO team at the Mission Operations Complex.