Study fuses UVIT, Webb images to unravel star formation impact

The researchers used the JWST images to identify regions with the brightest PAH emission and then turned to the corresponding UVIT images to track the UV emission from the same region and estimate the star formation rate. Correlating the two sets of data, they were able to conclude that the fraction of smaller and ionised (electrically charged) PAHs is higher in regions with high star formation rates. UV photons in regions with higher star-forming activity could be the reason for the increased presence of these charged molecules, the researchers suggested.