Tiny arm bone unlocks mystery of Indonesia's extinct 'Hobbit' people

The Flores fossils are most similar to Homo erectus fossils dating from 1.1 million to 800,000 years ago from Sangiran, Java, Kaifu said, and not the more primitive species.

"The discovery offers support to the idea that an evolutionary process known as island dwarfism tinkered with the genetics of a group of large-bodied Homo erectus that somehow made it from the continental landmass of Asia to the isolated island of Flores, perhaps one million years ago or more," said archaeology professor and study co-author Adam Brumm of Griffith University's Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution.

They reduced drastically in body size on Flores between about one million and 700,000 years ago, giving rise to Homo floresiensis, Brumm added.

Under the island effect, larger-bodied mammals such as elephants - which also resided on Flores - diminish in size over time.

"It is thought that the main reason for this size reduction over many generations is that being small has more advantages than being large on an island. Periodic shortages of food are most likely the main selective force toward smaller body size," said University of Wollongong paleontology professor and study co-author Gerrit van den Bergh.

Homo erectus first appeared roughly 1.9 million years ago, possessing body proportions similar to our own, though with a smaller brain.

The original length of the Mata Menge humerus, dug up in 2013 and properly identified in 2015, would have been about 7.9-8.3 inches (200-211 mm). That compares to the 9.6 inches (243 mm) for the later Liang Bua Hobbit and to an average of about 11.8 inches (299 mm) for modern-day people.

"I first thought that the tiny humerus could be a child," Kaifu said.

A microscopic examination of a sample of the Mata Menge humerus revealed evidence of a process called bone remodeling, showing it came from an adult.