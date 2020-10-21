DH Speak Out is back!

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 21 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 08:42 ist

In March, we pressed pause on this much-loved feature in DH as the country shut down, and our politicians shut up. Now we realise that we have to live with the virus, and the politicians. There’s no escape. So, let’s at least smile a bit: Speak Out is back in its normal slot on the Edit page.

In fact, we want to make up to you for all these days that you missed Speak Out. So, we have something special for you. We are coming out with a e-book that will feature the ‘Best of DH Speak Out’. Watch out for that announcement.

For the latest edition of Speak Out click here.

