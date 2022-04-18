Speak Out: April 18, 2022

Speak Out: April 18, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 18 2022, 06:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 06:49 ist

Withdrawing cases of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists during Siddaramaiah’s tenure came under attack from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP national president J P Nadda at a rally held here, on Sunday.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
India News
Indian Politics
J P Nadda
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship

'Land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

'Land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

 