Speak Out: August 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, and said the movement's spirit reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation.
The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.
