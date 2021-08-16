Speak Out: August 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Saturday that August 14 would be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten.
Modi noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the partition.
