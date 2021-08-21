Speak Out: August 21, 2021

Speak Out: August 21, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 21 2021, 05:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 05:53 ist

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It is not important that the coach should have played the same game & we have many examples who have not played the game but have been successful coaches," when asked about politicians heading sports' bodies.  

Speak Out
Anurag Thakur
Sports minister
India News

