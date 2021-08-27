Speak Out: August 27, 2021

Speak Out: August 27, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 27 2021, 04:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 04:28 ist

A day after firefighting internal turmoil in the Punjab Congress, the party high command is now faced with resolving a serious crisis in another party-ruled state, Chhattisgarh.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

T S Singh Deo
Chhattisgarh
Congress
Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'

DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'

Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave

Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave

'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'

'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

 