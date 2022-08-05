Speak Out: August 5, 2022

Speak Out: August 5, 2022

Leader of House Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the ED was following procedure and one should follow it. "Unlike the UPA government that interfered in the functioning of law enforcement agencies, the NDA government does not interfere. These charges are completely baseless," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

