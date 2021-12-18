Speak Out: December 18, 2021

Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday sought to remind the Nishad (boatmen, Fishermen) community about their close relationship with Lord Rama and appealed to them to help the BJP alliance win the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.
