Speak Out: January 28, 2022

  • Jan 28 2022, 05:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 05:01 ist

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on January 27 slammed Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) by saying that they have looted Punjab in the last 60 years.

He said, “When a person walks on the path of truth, people end up abusing him. Channi Sahab, Badal Sahab and Sidhu Sahab, all abuse me but they won't say anything to each other. They have looted Punjab in the last 60 years.”

