Speak Out: January 31, 2023

  • Jan 31 2023, 06:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 06:48 ist

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out the possibility of a realignment with the BJP, asserting that he will "rather die than join hands" with his former ally. The JD(U) leader also reminded the saffron party that while in alliance it used to get votes of all his supporters, including Muslims who have always been "wary" of the BJP's Hindutva ideology.

Nitish Kumar
Speak Out
BJP
JDU
Bihar

