I will rather die than join hands with BJP again: Nitish

I will die but not join hands with BJP again: Nitish

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jan 30 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 15:17 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out the possibility of a realignment with the BJP, asserting that he will "rather die than join hands" with his former ally.

The JD(U) leader also reminded the saffron party that while in alliance it used to get votes of all his supporters, including Muslims who have always been "wary" of the BJP's Hindutva ideology.

He also scoffed at the BJP's claim that it would win 36 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state next year.

Kumar reiterated that his return to the NDA in 2017, following "baseless" corruption cases against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and the latter’s father Lalu Prasad, was a "mistake".

Nitish Kumar
Bihar
BJP
JD(U)
India News
Indian Politics

