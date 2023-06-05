Speak Out: June 5, 2023

Speak Out: June 5, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jun 05 2023
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 06:00 ist

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the official death toll in the Odisha train accident, and said nobody should play politics over the tragedy. At least 275 people were killed and 1,175 injured in the triple train accident that occurred in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.

Reacting to the West Bengal chief minister questioning the official death figure, he said, "Mamata Banerjee has lost her 'mamata' (affection)...The figures were given by the state (Odisha) government where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not ruling." "Nobody should play politics over such tragic incidents. This is the time for everyone to stand with the families of the victims who have lost so much," he said.

Speak Out
Anurag Thakur
Mamata Banerjee
Odisha
Train collision

