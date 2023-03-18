Speak Out: March 18, 2023

Speak Out: March 18, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 18 2023, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 07:40 ist

Horticulture Minister Munirathna’s studio Vrushabhadri Productions is planning to make a biopic on Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, the Vokkaliga chieftains who the BJP claims killed erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Speak Out
Tipu Sultan
Shobha Karandlaje

