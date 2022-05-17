Speak Out: May 17, 2022

There will never be a Congress-free India and those wishing so will themselves be decimated, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.
At a press conference in Udaipur on the eve of the Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, he said people look at the party as the main opposition and through the brainstorming conclave a new message will be sent across the country.
