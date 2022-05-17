Speak Out: May 17, 2022

Speak Out: May 17, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 17 2022, 06:54 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 06:54 ist

There will never be a Congress-free India and those wishing so will themselves be decimated, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

At a press conference in Udaipur on the eve of the Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, he said people look at the party as the main opposition and through the brainstorming conclave a new message will be sent across the country.

Speak Out
Ashok Gehlot
India News
Congress
Indian Politics

