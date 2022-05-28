Speak Out: May 28, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 28 2022, 06:53 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 06:53 ist

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought to know from the BJP why his offer to provide free electricity to the people of Gujarat was "troubling" the saffron party even as he claimed that the ministers in the western state were enjoying free power supply.

Without naming the AAP or Kejriwal, the Gujarat BJP chief had on Thursday reportedly cautioned the people against getting influenced by the freebies offered by "some political leaders", warning they were not good for the economy and that freebies could ruin the state.

