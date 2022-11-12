Speak Out: November 12, 2022

On the eve of polling in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday said the state has made up its mind to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vote for the BJP and all other factors have become irrelevant.
