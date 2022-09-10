Speak Out | September 10, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 10 2022, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 07:20 ist

With Congress heading to president's election next month, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he has "very clearly decided" on whether he will contest for the top post but refused to give a definite "yes" or "no" while asking media to pose the question if he does not enter the fray after conclusion of the organisational exercise.

