Speak Out: September 21, 2021

Speak Out: September 21, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 21 2021, 04:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 04:20 ist

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Punjab CM, saying it will 'reverberate' through India.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Charanjit Singh Channi
Congress
Punjab
Speak Out

What's Brewing

Global protest seeks to turn up heat over climate

Global protest seeks to turn up heat over climate

107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest

107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

 