Speak Out: September 7, 2021

Bengaluru-based software company Infosys has come under sharp attack from RSS mouthpiece 'Panchajanya' over the problems faced by taxpayers in accessing the new Income Tax portal.
The weekly magazine's cover story for the September 5 edition – 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Shock) – claims that Infosys' reputation was in danger due to the difficulties faced by taxpayers while filing IT Returns on the new portal developed by the Indian multinational company.
