Speak Out: September 7, 2021

Speak Out: September 7, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 07 2021, 04:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 04:50 ist

Bengaluru-based software company Infosys has come under sharp attack from RSS mouthpiece 'Panchajanya' over the problems faced by taxpayers in accessing the new Income Tax portal.

The weekly magazine's cover story for the September 5 edition – 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Shock) – claims that Infosys' reputation was in danger due to the difficulties faced by taxpayers while filing IT Returns on the new portal developed by the Indian multinational company.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
RSS
VHP
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

Bumrah hails 'positive' team after iconic Test win

Bumrah hails 'positive' team after iconic Test win

Similarities between Covid-19 & Nipah virus symptoms

Similarities between Covid-19 & Nipah virus symptoms

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

 